Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United away fans' support of Marouane Fellaini

Jose Mourinho was full of all-round praise for the travelling Manchester United supporters at the Hawthorns yesterday evening during his side's 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion, however, the Portuguese saved a separate thanks for the reception Marouane Fellaini received from the away section.

The Belgian midfielder hasn't always had it easy since joining the club in 2013 and has been the main topic of vast amounts of criticism from his own fans and didn't exactly help his case when he was brought on late against Everton to see out a 1-0 win, only to needlessly concede a penalty minutes later which would see the game finish 1-1.

United fans' support of Fellaini praised

Boos rang out from the minority of fans in attendance during the following game at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur when he replaced Ander Herrera in added time and Mourinho said he "couldn't blame" those who chose to do so, the loyalest of support was present at yesterday's match though and sang a special chant for Fellaini when he came on in the second half. The Portuguese manager described the United faithful as "fantastic" and, despite the midfielder's "naive" challenge at Goodison Park, understands that fans of the Reds know that he "gives everything to the team."

Fellaini "naive" against Everton, admits Mourinho

Marouane Fellaini has made a total of 103 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 11 goals in the process with The Hawthorns coincidently being the venue of his first two years ago. The Belgium international was a regular starter alongside world-record signing Paul Pogba at the start of the season, however now United veteran Michael Carrick is having a great influence on the team and also appears to be getting the best out of the Frenchman, meaning he is having to fight for his place while watching from the bench for the time being.