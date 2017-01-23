Young Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss set for QPR transfer

Manchester United youngster Sean Goss is close to joining Championship side Queens Park Rangers for £500,000 in hope of first team football.

The 21-year-old returned from a long-term back injury earlier this season, grabbing an assist on his comeback in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Goss agrees QPR transfer

He's continued to impress since then, but clearly not enough to force his way into manager Jose Mourinho's first-term plans. Goss came close to getting his chance for Man United under Louis van Gaal, being included in the matchday squad for United's 2-1 win away at Watford last season, although only an unused substitute.

Reports suggest Goss will now undergo a medical at QPR before joining the London club. Goss joined United from Exeter City in 2012 and although German-born, is a boyhood United fan. The decision to sign for QPR is known to be.a tough one for the midfielder, but at 21, he knows he must begin getting first team soon.

Goss has drawn Carrick comparisons

Goss has rightly drawn comparisons to Michael Carrick. His composure and vision has shone through in the last couple of months, as they did when he first began attracting attention in the under-18s side.

Watching Goss live, his ability to make the game easier for his teammates is evident. His composure, of course, plays a part in that, but also his positioning. The comparison to Carrick, therefore, is obvious, the senior Englishman known for his calmness on the ball.

United fans will hope Goss’ transfer includes a buyback clause, as Memphis Depay’s recent move to Olympique Lyonnais did, with Goss having the potential to prove United once as players such as Michael Keane and, of course, Paul Pogba have done.