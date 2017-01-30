Speed of Mourinho's change at Manchester United impressing Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel has been impressed by how quickly boss Jose Mourinho has taken to the post.

Speaking to Sky Sports, United’s top quality goalkeeper of the 1990s praised the Portuguese coach’s summer additions and the attacking style of play adopted by the former Chelsea manager.

Decisive boss

The Danish shot-stopper described Mourinho’s tenure as “fantastic,” explaining that he had “expected it to be another bumpy year.”

Schmeichel also cited Mourinho’s ability to assess the individuals in the squad he inherited from Louis van Gaal and said the signings of Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba had all been “really good.”

The United Way

Encouragingly, Schmeichel also said the Red Devils “are getting back to a Manchester United way of playing,” adding that he is “optimistic for the future” with Mourinho at the helm.

That appraisal is something that might have seemed unlikely at the start of the season, as Mourinho had often – perhaps unfairly – been associated with a more conservative style of football.

United’s former number one claimed the current boss had “always tried to protect the lead,” but recognised that he has instead “sent the players out to get two, three and four [goals].”

A family affair

Schmeichel has long been a frequent commentator on United’s progress after showing himself as one of the world’s best ‘keepers with his form at Old Trafford in the 1990s.

The Dane, who conceded he would be disappointed if United failed to finish in the Premier League’s top four, will certainly be keeping a close on eye on his former club once again this weekend.

After the Red Devils host Hull City on Wednesday, they will travel to face Leicester City on Sunday – with Kasper Schmeichel – son of Peter – likely to line up against Mourinho’s men at the King Power stadium.