Manchester United's Michael Carrick handed Old Trafford testimonial

Veteran midfielder and Manchester United fan favourite Michael Carrick, has been rewarded for his service with the Red Devils with a Old Trafford testimonial for his 11 years of service.

Give something back

Carrick has become a staple in a number of United sides since his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur way back in 2006, and has gone on to have a illustrious career in the north west.

The 35-year-old has amassed 16 major trophies during his career at Old Trafford including five Premier League titles and a Champions League, which has included 443 appearances and 24 goals.

There are some doubts over his current future at the club hinting that he will retire if not offered a new deal, but Carrick stated his gratitude for receiving such an honour.

Carrick told manutd.com at his testimonial announcement: "To have played for the greatest football club for 11 years is something that I'm very proud of and it is an honour to have been given a testimonial."

Carrick explained: "The game will be very special for myself and my family. I hope it will also be a memorable day of celebration for all involved."

"It is such a privilege to have this amazing opportunity," the midfielder admitted to a press conference held for the announcement. "I'm excited at the prospect of bringing together some former team-mates as well as some of the best players I've played against."

"As much as the occasion is about football," Carrick added. "I also see this as a chance to give something back."

Getting the old team back together

It has been announced that the sides competing against each other will be a Carrick All-Star XI and Manchester United 2008 XI, with the likes of Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes,Ryan Giggs, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen all be announced so far.

The 2008 XI looks to reunite as many members of the side that won United's third European title, and Carrick confirmed that he will look to get as many members of the historic side as possible.

"This date [4 June] was given," he said. "And having it at the end of the season meant that it would have been difficult to get a full, current Manchester United squad.

"So I had the idea of bringing the old 2008 team back together again and it’s just taken off from there."

Carrick continued: "As for the 2008 team. Obviously I’m asking everyone to play but whether everyone can make it will depend on their schedules."

"Some lads are still playing, so I can’t guarantee it’ll be 100 per cent the full team," he said. "But I'm pretty sure it'll be most of the team."