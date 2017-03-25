Adnan Januzaj admits Man United future is unclear

Adnan Januzaj has revealed that he is not sure where his future lies after a tough few months into his loan spell at the Stadium of Light with David Moyes's Sunderland.

The Belgian joined the Black Cats on loan at the start of the season, from parent club Manchester United. The youngster's time at Sunderland has been difficult, to say the least, having scored just once in the Premier League in all his appearances for the club.

Januzaj says he will learn from tough start

Promoted to the United first team by former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Januzaj didn't make any first team appearances under the great Scot, his breakthrough season came in the 2013-14 season when he found regular game time under then manager David Moyes, who inspired the Belgian to better his form and performances for the club.

Since Moyes' sacking, it has been a roller-coaster ride for Januzaj to say the least, his reunion with the former Everton manager at the Stadium Of Light hasn't exactly been a very happy story either, with the Belgian struggling for form and consistency as well.

It has been a while now, but there was a time when Januzaj's progress was likened with that of United legend Ryan Giggs; the Belgian has clearly failed to live up to the expectations that were on him.

Januzaj spoke to the Sunderland Echo and said that it has been "very difficult" to move from United to Sunderland because it is "not easy" to make such a move.

Sunderland's number 44 highlighted the need for the move saying that he just "had to do it" and admitted that he will "learn from it" because he is only 22.

Januzaj not sure where his future lies

Januzaj has played 23 games across all competitions for the Black Cats this season, scoring once and assisting three goals as Moyes's side struggle to get out of the relegation zone, remaining rock bottom at 20th in the league standings.

The Belgian has spoken about the criticism surrounding him and has said that people think that he is "26 or 27" and forget the fact that he is still very young and is "only 22".

Januzaj acknowledges the fact that people "want more" from him but also spoke about the "other side" of things and said that people need to look at "other parts of his game".

He said, "I have learned a lot here and it will make me stronger." However, the Belgian's future still remains a puzzle, with the player himself admitting that he doesn't know where his future lies.

Januzaj said, "I don’t know where I will be. I feel much fitter and I am happy and we will see what happens."

Sunderland and Januzaj return to league action against Walter Mazzarri's Watford away from home at Vicarage Road.