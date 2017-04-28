"A point gained" after sending off and injury troubles, insists Man Utd's Carrick

Michael Carrick felt that Manchester United's 0-0 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium was a point gained, not two lost, given the fact the team finished the game with ten men

José Mourinho's side defended brilliantly throughout the game and even more so when Marouane Fellaini was sent off for a headbutt on Sergio Agüero before the end of the game to see the game out to earn a point which still gives them a chance to finish in the top four.

The midfielder felt that the team came together in the tense closing stages and secured what Carrick feels is a very important result in the race for a top-four place which is really starting to heat up with a few games left.

The point against City is a point gained, insists Carrick

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Carrick said that "in the end, a point is a point" in such a big game which still gives the team a chance in the top four race.

The midfielder added that "it's a point gained on Liverpool" who sit third in the table two points ahead of United, though Mourinho's side still have a game-in-hand.

Carrick said that there was "a lot going into this game including the rivalry" which is always there between the two sides and therefore a point is a positive result.

Carrick congratulated his teammates for keeping the unbeaten run going

United didn't really have many chances during the game but they were presented with a huge goalscoring chance just before half-time when Ander Herrera headed just wide and Carrick acknowledged that it was difficult for the side to create chances as the game went on.

Carrick said that "as the game went on" against City "it proved more difficult to get forward really" to create anything but in the end "you've got to adapt to the game" as it was how the team had to go about getting something from the game.

The draw against City now means United have gone 24 Premier League games, which equals a club record, without a loss and Carrick congratulated his teammates for their achievement after the game.

The midfielder said "credit to the boys" for the achievement as it is "never easy when you've got injuries" to deal with so therefore it shows how "important the squad is" that they haven't faltered and kept the good run going.