Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils shift focus to Europa League final

Sunday's match acted as a perfect farewell to White Hart Lane for Tottenham Hotspur, however, extended Manchester United's woeful end to the Premier League season. Too many players failed to show up and put on a heartless display - which clearly showed heads were already in Stockholm ahead of the Europa League final later on in the month.

Smalling put on a horror show

Goalkeeper - David De Gea - 6: De Gea's goal was under masses of pressure in the first half as Spurs came flying out of the blocks but stayed calm throughout the duration of the match, despite misreading an Eriksen cross and nearly gifting Harry Kane a headed goal in the first half. The Spaniard was forced into a few strong saves, four to be precise, and wasn't at fault for either of the home side's goals, he might just have two games remaining in a United shirt now.

Right-back - Eric Bailly - 7: As per usual, Bailly did very little wrong in the defensive line and suited the unfamiliar role of right-back which truly made fans realise how big a miss he will be in the Europa League final. However, he did spurn a glorious one-on-one opportunity right before half-time when just 1-0 down where he decided to try and square the ball instead of shooting - but it begs the question why he was up there anyway.

Centre-back - Phil Jones - 6: Phil Jones' performance yesterday was just your usual Phil Jones performance as he looked increasingly uncomfortable while Spurs continued to press but still showcased some great defending, most notably when he denied Dele Alli on the line on 84 minutes. Considering how things are looking, it'd probably be wise to play the 25-year-old alongside Daley Blind against AFC Ajax.

Centre-back - Chris Smalling - 4: How a player can go from the best defender at the club to the worst over a year is truly baffling and every week it looks increasingly likely that Chris Smalling will be shown the door by José Mourinho in the summer. The ex-Fulham man was nervous all afternoon and looked so far out of his depth.

Smalling has endured a difficult campaign under Jose Mourinho | Photo: Getty/ Shaun Botterill

Left-back - Daley Blind - 7: If Eric Bailly wasn't suspended in Europe, Blind would definitely be playing as a full-back rather than in the heart of the defence because his delivery is just too good to be wasted. The Dutchman rarely looked troubled from wide areas and whipped in some delightful crosses, which might have paid off if the attackers showed a bit more desire to get on the end of them.

Sanchez last week, Eriksen this week for Tuanzebe

Centre-midfield - Axel Tuanzebe - 5: After keeping Alexis Sanchez quiet for the whole of the game at Arsenal last week, Tuanzebe was chosen to man-mark another top class midfielder in the form of Christian Eriksen. Unfortuantely, his inexperience showed against the energy of the home side's central unit. His confidence might have taken a blow when he was replaced in the second half for Ander Herrera but the signs of promise were certainly there - and he'll hopefully feature in the last couple of Premier League games.

Centre-midfield - Michael Carrick - 5: Michael Carrick versus this current Tottenham Hotspur midfield was always going to be a mismatch and the experienced anchor-man evidently wasn't sure how to handle what his new partner was doing. He was always going to start because of necessary rotation but this really wasn't the match for him in what could be one of his last for the club with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Martial the only attacking positive again

Right-wing - Juan Mata - 6: Managed to get into the game a bit more than he did at the Emirates because of Mourinho's narrow tactics in an attempt to give Spurs less time on the ball but the three supporting players for Martial were simply stale. Not many chances were created but Mata did have one of them and managed to head miles off-target straight after Wanyama's opener, he's much more effective behind the striker in the middle.

Centre-attacking-midfield - Wayne Rooney - 6: Pretty much all of the 20th century Manchester United supporters would've grown up idolising Wayne Rooney so to see him struggling in every game he plays in now is pretty sad. The club's record goal-scorer looked 15-20 metres off the pace every time the ball went near him and it's surely only a matter of time before he leaves Old Trafford. However, he took his goal excellently in what could be his final season at Manchester United.

Left-wing - Jesse Lingard - 5: Jesse Lingard's performances in the last few matches make you wonder if he'd be anywhere near a regular starter if he wasn't Manchester-born because other than his work rate he doesn't offer a great deal. Mourinho would've looked towards his pace to catch Spurs on the counter but he was no attacking outlet whatsoever.

Striker - Anthony Martial - 7: Anthony Martial needs to start the Europa League final because he's been showing signs of his old brilliant self in recent weeks while the team around him has been bang average. If United were ever going to score, Martial would've been the man to do so, and even though it was Rooney who grabbed the goal against the run of play - the young French forward did all of the work.