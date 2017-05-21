Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace: Much-changed Red Devils warm up for Stockholm with comfortable win

Joshua Harrop scored on his senior debut as Manchester United ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace in the Premier League to give themselves some momentum heading to Stockholm on Wednesday for the Uefa Europa league final.

Harrop was given his full debut by Jose Mourinho in the game and he showed what the fuss was all about as he scored a great goal just 15 minutes into the game.

Paul Pogba, returning to the team after missing the last three league games due to the death of his father, scored United's second four minutes later to set United well on their way to a win to end the league season a high ahead of the big game on Wednesday evening.

Mourinho handed debuts to four youngsters, while Allardyce choose a very strong team

As he said he would before the game, Mourinho made lots of changes to his starting lineup with the likes off Harrop, Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell and Scott McTominay receiving their senior debuts while 16 year old Angel Gomes was named on the substitutes bench.

On the other hand, Sam Allardyce named a really strong starting eleven for the game with former Red Devil Wilfried Zaha looking to help his new side finally get a win over United.

Dull start was brought to life with a moment of magic from Harrop

The game itself was one of very few chances as it looked like both teams wanted to get through the game without much hassle.

That was until the home side really burst in to life and started the open the visitors up at will. The first chance of the game fell the way of Wayne Rooney after he received a fantastic pass from Mitchell but the United captain put his chipped shot over the bar.

That only delayed the inevitable though as United did take the lead in the 15th minute when a fantastic pass from Pogba found Harrop, who ran into the box and beat his defender before smashing a shot into the top corner of the net.

Pogba dedicated his goal to his late father as he was replaced just before half-time

It wasn't long until United got their second goal either as Pogba this time scored the goal after a great pass from Jesse Lingard found the midfielder, who dedicated his goal to his late father.

After this flurry of attacks from United though they really took their foot off the pedal in a game that had very little significance indeed.

The visitors couldn't get going at all in the first half as United defended their lead very well and Mourinho even had time to take Pogba and Lingard off before half-time in order to give them a rest before the final.

Benteke nearly got Palace back in the game but they were poor overall

The second half saw Palace attack much more and they almost got back in the game when a Christian Benteke header came back off the post from a good cross from Zaha.

That was as good of a chance though that they created in the game as Pereira only had to make one save of note before the end of the game as Luka Milivojevic forced him into a decent save from a free kick.

Gomes come on for senior debut before the end of the game

United didn't create anything at all in the second half and just before the end, Old Trafford got a glimpse of the future when Gomes came on to replace Rooney in the 88th minute.

Therefore, at the end of the game, it was a perfect day at the office for United as they finished the season off well while Palace just didn't play well at all to test a very young United team.