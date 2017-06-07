Marcus Rashford praises trust of José Mourinho for allowing him to "take more responsibilty"

Manchester United and England youngster Marcus Rashford has praised the trust of manager José Mourinho, as it has allowed the 19-year-old to "take more responsibility".

It is important to get me where I am today

It has been an astronomical rise for Rashford since his debut in February last year and his stock has risen ever since, but there were many concerns for his development with the arrival of Mourinho who has had a history of not developing young players throughout his managerial career.

However, the coach has shown his faith in the youngster with his 53 appearances in all competitions which produced 11 goals, his responsibility was taken further towards the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old took over set piece duties in the back end of the season which was rewarded with his excellent free-kick against Celta Vigo, and he praised the efforts of his manager for helping him obtain more responsibility in the side.

"It’s about taking responsibility for certain moments,” Rashford told his England pre-match press conference. “That just shows the manager making me take more responsibility."

“A lot of people have a lot of opinions about him," the striker stated in reference to his manager. "But what he's done is clear."

"I've obviously played a lot of games under him this year and I've earned his trust," he added. "Which is important for me and it's got me to where I am now.”

The world is his oyster

Nobody would have expected the rise that Rashford has had especially with his rise into the England senior side, having scored on his debut in the friendly win over Australia last year.

Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd would have been desperate to have the youngster in the side for the upcoming European Championships having scored a hat-trick on his only U21 appearance, but has joined Gareth Southgate's side once again and teammate Chris Smalling stated that he can be one of the best.

"The world is his oyster,” Smalling said. “He can be one of the best."

"You get forget how old he is," the defender stated. "How few games he’s played. But as a player he’s got everything."

"He’s quick, he’s strong and his temperament is fantastic," Smalling concluded. "He's a fantastic talent and I’m glad he’s on my team."