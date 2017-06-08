Pogba: Man Utd season wasn't easy, but we achieved our goals

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has spoken about his first season back in England after arriving from Juventus for a world-record fee. The French midfielder spoke with Sky Sports and reflected on his return to Old Trafford and the season in general.

Pogba was instrumental in United's cup successes as José Mourinho's side collected the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League in his first season as United boss, after beginning his tenure with a Community Shield victory against Leicester City. ​

First season was quite complicated says Pogba

Pogba came to United following much speculation as to whether he would actually move back to his first club. Since his move, Pogba has managed to score 10 goals and make five assists in all competition.

The United no.6 was accused of not living up to his price tag at times throughout the season. However, he has acknowledged that despite the mixed start to the season for him, the campaign ended on a good note for him and that he also contributed well to the side's triumphs.

Pogba said that his first season back in Manchester was "good, but quite complicated". He explained further by saying, "I had to adapt to the English football. I didn't really have a pre-season, so I had to jump straight in."

Pogba believes it was a good season for the team

The Frenchman had no pre-season preparation under his belt and made the move to Old Trafford after reaching the UEFA Euro 2016 final with France. It was perhaps why he didn't look as sharp as the other United players in his early days at Carrington.

Pogba got on with his training and regular work and it all paid off for him in the end. He said, "the more I trained the better it got". He further went on to express how he felt "at ease" with the other players from his start at the club.

Pogba also spoke about the Red Devils' inconsistency in results and said, " It's true that the results weren't as positive as we'd wished, but we reached our goals ". He believes that " all in all ", it was a "good season" for the team.