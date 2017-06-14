Everton's Premier League fixture list for 2017/18 announced

Last season was one of progress for Ronald Koeman’s Everton team. The Blues returned to the top half of the Premier League table, finishing seventh and securing a Europa League qualification place.
Koeman and his team will open up next season at home against Stoke City on August 12th.
The Blues will then go on to face Manchester City away on the 19th before travelling away to Chelsea on the 26th to close up the first month of the Premier League season.
The dates every Everton fan is looking for are the Merseyside Derby ties with Liverpool. The Blues will travel to Anfield for the first game on December 9th whilst the return game at Goodison Park will take place on April 7th. Koeman and his team will aim to pick up Everton’s first win at Anfield since 1999 and avenge the 3-1 loss of last season.
Everton will wrap their season up on May 13th with an away game against West Ham United.
Tough opening run
Everton’s opening run of fixtures could see them kick start their season or see it falter before it’s even had a chance to begun. The Blues will face three of last season’s top four within the first four weeks and face a difficult trip to Manchester United shortly after.
Koeman’s side will face Manchester City away on the second weekend of the season before making the journey south to face Antonio Conte’s Chelsea the following week. After that, it’s a chance to return back to Goodison Park on September 9th to face Tottenham Hotspur before heading down the M62 to face Manchester United on September 16th.
To close out September, the Blues will play AFC Bournemouth on the 23rd and Burnley on the 30th.
If Everton make it through to the Europa League group stages, they could play over 10 games before October.
Other games to look for
The defending Premier League champions Chelsea will visit Goodison Park on December 23rd as they look to retain the Premier League title.
Newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town will all face tough tests on their visits to Goodison Park. Brighton are the first to make the trip on October 14th, followed by Huddersfield on December 2nd while Newcastle finally make their visit on April 21st.
All fixtures are of course subject to change and with Everton beginning their Europa League qualification campaign in July, some quick changes should be expected. The full details will be released in the coming weeks.
Full Fixture List
August
Stoke City (H) - 12th
Manchester City (A) - 19th
Chelsea (A) - 26th
September
Tottenham (H) - 9th
Manchester United (A) - 16th
Bournemouth (H) - 23rd
Burnley (H) - 30th
October
Brighton (A) - 14th
Arsenal (H) - 21st
Leicester City (A) - 28th
November
Watford (H) - 4th
Crystal Palace (A) - 18th
Southampton (A) - 25th
West Ham (H) - 29th
December
Huddersfield Town (H) - 2nd
Liverpool (A) - 9th
Newcastle United (A) - 13th
Swansea City (H) - 16th
Chelsea (H) - 23rd
West Bromwich Albion (A) - 26th
Bournemouth (A) - 30th
January
Manchester United (H) - 1st
Tottenham (A) - 13th
West Brom (H) - 20th
Leicester (H) - 31st
February
Arsenal (A) - 3rd
Crystal Palace (H) - 10th
Watford (A) - 24th
March
Burnley (A) - 3rd
Brighton (H) - 10th
Stoke City (A) - 17th
Manchester City (H) - 31st
April
Liverpool (H) - 7th
Swansea City (A) - 14th
Newcastle United (H) - 21st
Huddersfield Town (A) - 28th
May
Southampton (H) - 5th
West Ham (A) - 13th