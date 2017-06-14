Everton's Premier League fixture list for 2017/18 announced

Last season was one of progress for Ronald Koeman’s Everton team. The Blues returned to the top half of the Premier League table, finishing seventh and securing a Europa League qualification place.

Koeman and his team will open up next season at home against Stoke City on August 12th.

The Blues will then go on to face Manchester City away on the 19th before travelling away to Chelsea on the 26th to close up the first month of the Premier League season.

The dates every Everton fan is looking for are the Merseyside Derby ties with Liverpool. The Blues will travel to Anfield for the first game on December 9th whilst the return game at Goodison Park will take place on April 7th. Koeman and his team will aim to pick up Everton’s first win at Anfield since 1999 and avenge the 3-1 loss of last season.

Everton will wrap their season up on May 13th with an away game against West Ham United.

Tough opening run

Everton’s opening run of fixtures could see them kick start their season or see it falter before it’s even had a chance to begun. The Blues will face three of last season’s top four within the first four weeks and face a difficult trip to Manchester United shortly after.

Koeman’s side will face Manchester City away on the second weekend of the season before making the journey south to face Antonio Conte’s Chelsea the following week. After that, it’s a chance to return back to Goodison Park on September 9th to face Tottenham Hotspur before heading down the M62 to face Manchester United on September 16th.

To close out September, the Blues will play AFC Bournemouth on the 23rd and Burnley on the 30th.

If Everton make it through to the Europa League group stages, they could play over 10 games before October.

Other games to look for

The defending Premier League champions Chelsea will visit Goodison Park on December 23rd as they look to retain the Premier League title.

Newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town will all face tough tests on their visits to Goodison Park. Brighton are the first to make the trip on October 14th, followed by Huddersfield on December 2nd while Newcastle finally make their visit on April 21st.

All fixtures are of course subject to change and with Everton beginning their Europa League qualification campaign in July, some quick changes should be expected. The full details will be released in the coming weeks.

Full Fixture List

August

Stoke City (H) - 12th

Manchester City (A) - 19th

Chelsea (A) - 26th

September

Tottenham (H) - 9th

Manchester United (A) - 16th

Bournemouth (H) - 23rd

Burnley (H) - 30th

October

Brighton (A) - 14th

Arsenal (H) - 21st

Leicester City (A) - 28th

November

Watford (H) - 4th

Crystal Palace (A) - 18th

Southampton (A) - 25th

West Ham (H) - 29th

December

Huddersfield Town (H) - 2nd

Liverpool (A) - 9th

Newcastle United (A) - 13th

Swansea City (H) - 16th

Chelsea (H) - 23rd

West Bromwich Albion (A) - 26th

Bournemouth (A) - 30th

January

Manchester United (H) - 1st

Tottenham (A) - 13th

West Brom (H) - 20th

Leicester (H) - 31st

February

Arsenal (A) - 3rd

Crystal Palace (H) - 10th

Watford (A) - 24th

March

Burnley (A) - 3rd

Brighton (H) - 10th

Stoke City (A) - 17th

Manchester City (H) - 31st

April

Liverpool (H) - 7th

Swansea City (A) - 14th

Newcastle United (H) - 21st

Huddersfield Town (A) - 28th

May

Southampton (H) - 5th

West Ham (A) - 13th