Lingard reveals Henry is the inspiration behind his number 14 shirt at Man Utd

Jesse Lingard has revealed that he chose the number 14 at Manchester United when he broke into the first team because it was the number Thierry Henry wore at Arsenal.

The Man Utd forward told the club's official website that Henry was an idol of his growing up watching the Premier League as a Red, and thus he chose the same number.

"i just think it's a great number to have," he said.

Lingard: I looked up to Henry

"Obviously, Thierry Henry had it and he's a great figure in football. He was a great goalscorer when I was younger. I used to look up to him and watch most of his goals so I think '14' is a good number."

Lingard has had success in the number 14 shirt at United, despite having a number of critics even amongst the United support. Coming through the academy, the Warrington-born Lingard has scored in three Cup Finals at Wembley to win United three trophies - the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield. Lingard names favourite United kits

Lingard reveals two favourite kits

While some of those goals were spectacular, the kits Lingard has played in will not be remembered for iconic seasons. He said his favourite United kits have been "the one when Ruud van Nistelrooy scored that great goal against Fulham from the halfway line [in 2003]" and "the kit where [Cristiano] Ronaldo scored the free-kick against Portsmouth [in 2008]."

The attention now for Lingard is on resting ahead of José Mourinho's second season as United manager. Players and fans alike will be hoping that the new United home kit, yet to be released by Adidas, could become as iconic as Ronaldo's for the aforementioned free-kick when United lifted a UEFA Champions League-Premier Legaue double.

The Reds will start the season against West Ham at Old Trafford. The full fixture list came out on Wednesday morning.