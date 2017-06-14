Lindelöf: I had a good chat with Mourinho, it's a great opportunity to play under him

Victor Lindelöf admitted that working under José Mourinho at Manchester United after signing for the club on Wednesday is a "great opportunity."

The Swedish centre-back is Mourinho’s fifth signing for the club, but first of this summer having been heavily linked to the Reds back in the January transfer window.

We had a good chat, says Lindelöf

The fact that Mourinho has continued his pursuit of this signing pleased the 22-year-old.

“Of course it feels great to know the coach wants you to finally be here,” Lindelöf said, speaking to MUTV, the club's official TV channel. “It makes me very happy.”

“I’ve spoken to him. It was a good chat. It’s very important for me to hear what he has to say.”

Lindelöf tells MUTV that Mourinho is a 'great coach'

Mourinho himself will be pleased he has brought genuine quality to United’s back line after a season in which the Portuguese had to rely upon playing defensive football to make up for a lack of quality.

“He’s a great coach,” said Lindelöf of Mourinho. “For me to able to work with him is a great opportunity for me.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, has hailed Lindelöf as a “very talented young player,” and tipped him to stay at United for many years.

Lindelöf will make his United debut on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA in July.

The transfer business is far from finished. United are being heavily linked to Real Madrid back-up striker Alvaro Morata who could cost in excess of £60m while Inter Milan's Ivan Periśič is another potential transfer at above £40m.

It will be an expensive summer for United, but if Mourinho can challenge for the title next season, he'll be on course to steering United back to the levels they desire, and that will always cost money.