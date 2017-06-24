Yorke: Man Utd can attract the world's best

Manchester United are in a very strong position during this transfer window after qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, believes former striker Dwight Yorke.

Despite it frequently looking like United would fail to be in Europe's elite club competition for the 2017/18 season, winning the UEFA Europa League means the Reds have qualified for the group stages automatically.

Yorke: United can "attract all the players"

And that, combined with United's economic power, means they can attract the best players in the world.

"United are obviously looking to add to the squad. We know that -- it is not a secret," Yorke said.

Champions League helps Utd in transfer market

"I think that Man United being the richest club in the world and in the Champions League as well, things are looking up.

"We can attract all the players. Now that we are in the Champions League, I think that we are in a position to strike."

United linked to Fabinho after Lindelöf signing

United have already brought Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelöf to the club from Benfica for £30.7m up front, and look set to bring in a number of others. The most heavily inked player of the past few days has been AS Monaco defensive midfielder/right-back, Fabinho, who has also commented on those rumours.

Yorke suggested that United need and will get three or four signings as they look to challenge for the Premier League title for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

"I believe that, come the start of the season, we will get three or four quality players in to make sure we are competitive enough and raring to try and win the Premier League," he said.

Inter Milan's Ivan Periśič is another player heavily linked to United, though in the last week, talk of that transfer has settled down somewhat.