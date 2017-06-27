Mkhitaryan: Scorpion goal my “most beautiful” for Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has described his unbelievable scorpion kick goal against Sunderland as his “most beautiful” at the club so far.

The 28-year-old scored the acrobatic effort, converting with his back-heel mid-flight during a 3-1 victory over David Moyes’ Black Cats at Old Trafford on Boxing Day last year.

Most beautiful, but not of greatest importance

Asked which of his many wonderful goals for United was his favourite so far during a Q&A session on Facebook, Mkhitaryan first referred to the scorpion goal before pointing out another of his efforts as being the "most important."

Rather unsurprisingly, the Armenian was speaking about his vital strike in the Europa League final against Ajax last month. With another strike which showcased his acrobatics and agility, Mkhitaryan flicked Chris Smalling’s header into the net from close range for United’s second in the 2-0 win.

It wasn’t quite as impressive as that wonderful effort against Sunderland but it did seal Champions League football for the Red Devils in the upcoming campaign as well as cementing Mkhitaryan into the club history. The goal ensured he was the first ever United player to score in five European away games in one season.

In a separate question, the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker acknowledged the importance of returning to the Champions League, stating that it is a competition “where Manchester United belongs” and that the squad are “happy to be playing this great competition again.”

Mkhi wants more

Although the strike earned Mkhitaryan the club’s goal of the season award, he is keen to add more goals to his game next term.

One of four signings made by Jose Mourinho last summer, Mkhitaryan managed 12 goals in his debut season at the Theatre of Dreams but also said during the Q&A that he would “love to score more goals and give more assists” next season.

Mkhitaryan, also previously of Shakhtar Donetsk, said he wants to “help the team win as many trophies as possible” following last season’s captures of the aforementioned Europa League, EFL Cup and much more modest triumph in the Community Shield.