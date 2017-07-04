José Mourinho reportedly frustrated with United's lack of progress in the transfer window

Reports suggest that Manchester United manager José Mourinho has grown increasingly frustrated with the club's lack of motion in the transfer window, and is believed to be angered by Chief Executive Ed Woodward's trip to New Zealand to watch the British and Irish Lions.

All the deals grinding to a halt

It was respectable first season at Old Trafford for the Portuguese coach having replaced Louis van Gaal, as The Red Devils collected three trophies, their first Europa League trophy and a return to the Champions League since 2015-16, despite a disappointing league finish.

As one of the best managers of his generation Mourinho will always look to better himself by aiming for a first Premier League title since 2013, the coach has already flexed the club's financial muscles having broke the world record for Paul Pogba last season and will be looking to do that once again.

The Portugese did state that he wanted all his senior signings completed before the beginning of pre-season training, however they have only made one signing thus far with the capture of Victor Lindelöf from Benfica.

United are set to fly to Los Angeles on Sunday for the beginning of the pre-season tour of the United States of America, but according to Yahoo Sports the manager has been left bemused by the slow completion of deals and Woodward's trip to New Zealand during a crucial negotiation period.

Going to be electric

The club's pre-season tour is expected to be a perfect warm-up for The Red Devils for their Premier League title hunt, as they make a return to the International Champions Cup and in a big way.

United are expected to take on the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid, midfielder Marouane Fellaini was on the previous tour of the States back in 2015 and the Belgian stated that he is looking to taking on the big guns.

"Of course when you have big clubs playing each other it is always electric," Fellaini told manutd.com. "In the game and the players are motivated to show their best and the crowd will be there to cheer us on."

"When you play against big teams," the Belgian stated. "You are motivated and already in pre-season you give everything because you want to be fit."

"You want to win," Fellaini concluded. "And that can only help with preparations."