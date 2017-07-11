Michael Carrick: I'm sad to bid farewell to Rooney

Michael Carrick has revealed that he is sad that Wayne Rooney has left Manchester United to join Everton but understands the reasons behind the striker having to leave.

Rooney completed his return to his boyhood club Everton at the weekend after leaving 13 years ago to join United. The reason for the move was down to how little football he played at United last season so he had to move.

Carrick understands why Rooney had to leave United this summer

Rooney's move means Carrick is the only player left in the United squad that was part of the 2008 Uefa Champions League triumph and the midfielder has wished the striker all the best at the Toffees and revealed he will be remembered as a legend at the club.

Speaking exclusively to MUTV, Carrick said that "Wayne leaving the club is a big deal" given the fact that he is the clubs all-time top goalscorer and Carrick says that he is "sad to see him to go" but he fully understands "why he has gone and we all fully support him" as he needs to play more football.

The veteran midfielder went on to say that Rooney has "left a legacy" at United and that is "incredible" as it took a lot of hard work to do what he did.

Carrick hopes Rooney will have a successful end to his playing career

Carrick continued to say that at United him and Rooney had "some great times but everything comes to an end unfortunately" and for Rooney, Carrick hopes that he will go on to have a "successful end to his career" at Everton but one thing is for sure he will "certainly be missed by a lot of us here" at United given how big a personality he was in the dressing room.

Unfortunately for Rooney this last year wasn't the best for him as he lost his regular place in the United starting line-up and lost his place in the England team due to not playing, but now the hope is he will play for more for Everton and try and show he still has what it takes to play at the top.