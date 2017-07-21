Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba: You always want to beat Manchester City, even in a friendly

Paul Pogba admitted that it is always nice to beat Manchester City after playing in Manchester United's 2-0 friendly win in Houston on Thursday night.

The goals on the night were scored by Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford in the first half to see off Pep Guardiola's side and it meant that United made it three wins from three pre-season games already in the USA.

Everyone wants to be on the winning side in a Manchester derby, insists Pogba

Despite the game only being a friendly though, Pogba was delighted that he finished on the winning side as he revealed it is always nice to be on the winning side in a derby.

Speaking to MUTV after he game, Pogba said "it's a derby" so obviously the whole squad wanted to win "against Manchester City and show that we are ready" to show their true quality ahead off next season.

The midfielder went on to say that it was the "third game" of the tour and the key now is to "carry on" the way they played against City and "keep the winning mentality" as it gives everyone the confidence to show what they can do.

Pogba calls on his United teammates to keep being clinical in front goal ahead of the new season

Last season one of the big problems that United had was taking their chances but so far in pre-season the team have been much more clinical.

Pogba has underlined the need to continue building confidence in front of goal and get used to killing off games ahead of the new season.

Pogba said: "I think last season we missed a lot of chances" and called upon United to learn "to kill games" because in the Premier League "the three points are very important."

The midfielder added that he hopes the luck will be "more on my side" next season after the bad luck he had last season with hitting the woodwork a number of times, but also he admitted "if we win and I don't score I will also be happy."