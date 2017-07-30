Huddersfield Town will "listen to offers" for Wells

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has confirmed that the club will listen to any serious offers for striker Nahki Wells.

The Terriers are eager to hold onto the 27-year-old who is currently in the last year of his contract, however, the Bermudan has not yet penned a new contract. It is reported that Reading (the team Huddersfield beat to earn promotion) are interested in the striker.

Terriers willing to listen to serious offers

That could be an interesting development as Reading midfielder Danny Williams was one of the first signings the newly promoted club secured. In additon, the Terriers have added two other strikers to the squad during the transfer window. Steve Mounie, the 22-year-old from Montpellier and Laurent Depoitre, the 28-year-old Belgian from Porto, are starting the pre-season with Town in the Austrian training camp.

With Wells, that gives the Terriers three choices for strikers meaning competition will be fierce for places every match. Wells may be looking to make a move to a club that can give him more of a guarantee that he would be first choice striker, Reading could be the club for that. Wagner has not received any bids for Wells as of yet, but should a serious offer be forthcoming he confirmed it would be looked at.

Wagner said: “This isn’t the best situation for Nahki and, of course, he is the name who is on the market – so we will listen if there is some serious interest in him.”

Wells hasn't travelled with Huddersfield for training camp

Wells so far has scored 49 goals in the 153 appearances for the Terriers, and was one of the vital penalty scorers back in May at Wembley in the shoot out for the Premier League promotion spot. The striker has not gone to Austria with the team for the training camp as he ankle problem, the same one that forced the Bermudan to miss the pre-season friendly against Udinese.

As it stands, Wells is contracted through to the end of the first season in the Premier League. If no offer comes forward then Wells will be staying at Huddersfield for, at the very least the forecoming season. Beyond that, no one can say for certain, but Wells has been a fantastic team player for the Terriers.