Huddersfield duo Jonas Lössl and Steve Mounié included in BBC's first 2017/18 Team of the Week

Huddersfield Town pair Jonas Lössl and Steve Mounié have been selected in Garth Crooks’ first 2017/18 Premier League Team of the Week after heavily featuring in the superb 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The BBC pundit chose the goalkeeper and striker among stars such as Dele Alli, Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku on the back of impressive showings in their top flight debut appearances on Saturday afternoon.

Lössl an “excellent” addition

Lössl made his first big contribution on 37 minutes by brilliantly clipping Wilfried Zaha’s low-driven effort past the post with his foot, and then kept the Palace winger out again just before half-time.

The finest stop of the day came in the 55th minute though as Christian Benteke powered a close-range header goalwards, forcing the Dane to make a “superb” reflex save by tipping the ball over the upright.

Crooks stated that he looked like a goalkeeper wanting to keep a clean sheet “at all costs” and praised Lössl’s “sensational” performance, before finishing by labelling him as an “excellent addition” to the Terriers.

Embed from Getty Images

Steve Mounié will provide crucial goals

Steve Mounié headlined the Team of the Week attack alongside Steven Okaka and Romelu Lukaku after his debut brace, a fantastic header and a pure striker’s finish, but it was the Benin international’s style that impressed the former Tottenham Hotspur forward most.

“He scored two brilliant goals and should’ve crowned his performance with a hat-trick", he said, adding that "we can all see why" David Wagner took a chance on Mounié.

The signing of Mounié from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier HSC could prove to be massive in Huddersfield’s bid for survival, considering he scored just one less in the same division than AS Monaco’s French sensation Kylian Mbappé, who’s rumoured to be valued at around £180m.