Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle United Player Ratings: Another encouraging performance from the Terriers

After another great performance, several Huddersfield Town players stood out in their 1-0 victory at home to Newcastle United, thanks to a beautiful finish from Aaron Mooy.

It was the first Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, and despite such a low score line, it did not fail to disappoint.

Another defensively solid performance

Jonas Lössl – 9: Another confident clean sheet for the on-loan Danish goalkeeper who is seeming more and more like a fantastic piece of business by David Wagner. He made a fantastic first half save to deny Matt Ritchie as well as several routine ones throughout the match. His distribution was near perfect every time and fits the system the manager wants to play due to his confidence on the ball.

Tommy Smith – 8: In his first home game as club captain, Smith put in a consistently good performance which wasn’t easy handling the likes of Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu. He may not have gotten forward as much as he liked but put in a good shift and should be very happy with his match.

Mathias Jørgensen – 7: Another home debut for another Dane, and another encouraging performance. He made a vital first half block to deny Ajose Perez and was defensively sound. However, he left Town fans with a number of heart in mouth moments and had a lot of wayward passes in the second half but overall a good game.

Christopher Schindler – 9: The German centre-back was immense from start to finish. He won most of his aerial battles and combined with Jorgensen kept Dwight Gayle and second half substitute Joselu at bay. His pin point passing and a number of vital tackles made it a perfect game for the Wembley Hero.

Chris Löwe – 8: Making a huge contribution to keep Huddersfield’s clean sheet, Lowe was defensively solid and got forward to support Rajiv van La Parra. He dealt with the skills of Atsu very well and should be very proud of the shift that he put in.

Mooy controls the game again

Aaron Mooy – 10: The Man of the Match without a doubt was Mooy. The Australian ran the show, pinging passes all over the pitch as well as scoring the only goal of the game. He displayed his amount of stamina and why he is such a key figure for Town this season.

Philip Billing – 8: The youngster has adapted well to the Premier League and seems to be learning from the qualities his midfield partner Mooy possesses. He made some great tackles and is very comfortable on the ball for his age. He has a bright future ahead of him.

Embed from Getty Images

Elias Kachunga – 7: The former Ingolstadt man put in a massive shift today. He closed down the ball well and helped Tommy Smith out defensively. However, he made a few key errors in the final third and did not produce much for Steve Mounie to work with. Did provide the assist for Mooys winner.

Rajiv van La Parra - 7: van La Parra, like Kachunga, gave his all to help the team but the issue that he seemed to have overcome of trying too much in the final third/taking too much time on the ball seemed to resurface and restricted what Town could work with going forward.

Tom Ince – 7: Playing in a more central role in the first half and some of the second, he was a lot more noticeable compared to out on the wing. He helped drive the team forward and made several good runs. He didn’t seem to have as much of an impact in the second half but could also be a vital figure for Town going forward.

Steve Mounie – 7: Huddersfield’s record signing failed to make much of an impact, but wasn’t helped by the lack of quality coming towards him. However, he kept the Newcastle defenders busy when attacking long balls and chasing down lost causes.

Colin Quaner (substitute) – 6: Brought on as some fresh legs for the team and helped keep the ball in the corner, was not on long enough to be a significant influence.

Kasey Palmer (substitute) – 6: Like Quaner, brought on as a pair of fresh legs and put defenders under pressure when Newcastle had possession.

Michael Hefele (substitute) – 6: A five-minute cameo helped defend Town's one goal lead.