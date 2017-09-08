Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion Preview: Seagulls seek first win against unbeaten Baggies

Domestic affairs resume this weekend in the Premier League after the international break, as Brighton & Hove Albion entertain West Bromwich Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After recording their first league point of the season a fortnight ago away to Watford at Vicarage Road, Chris Hughton will look to build on his side's strong showing and pick up their first win in the top-flight.

This weekend's clash will the first time the duo have met in almost 25 years of football in all competitions.

Seagulls seek better fortune

Brighton were unfortunate not to return to the South Coast with all three points last time out, after hitting the woodwork twice versus the Hornets' 10 men.

Following Miguel Britos' reckless high, studs-up tackle on Anthony Knockaert and the defender's subsequent dismissal, the visiting side were frustrated by the hosts, as Marco Silva's men clung on for a hard-fought point.

After a baptism of fire versus Manchester City on the opening day and then falling to defeat against Leicester City the following week, the Seagulls' showing in Hertfordshire was enough to suggest the newly-promoted side are finding their feet, or indeed wings.