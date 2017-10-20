West Ham 0-3 Brighton: Five lessons learned as Seagulls stun Hammers

Two first-half goals from Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo helped finish West Ham off before Murray converted from the spot for the third.

The win records Brighton's first away win of the season and sends the Seaside outfit into tenth place.

In their best Premier League performance to date, Brighton showed the Premier League that they are here to stay by coasting past a lacklustre West Ham. Here are the five lessons learned from tonight's demolition.

Embed from Getty Images

Murray needs to start

While Murray has featured in six of Brighton's eleven Premier League games and hadn't scored prior to tonight's game, the Englishman adds a clinical nature up top. The 34-year-old has bags of Premier League experience having played at Bournemouth and rivals Crystal Palace and showed how prolific he can be. Set pieces could play a major part in the Seagulls campaign and Murray's first goal really highlighted how effective he can be from free-kicks.

Also having Murray on as an attacking outlet really helped take the pressure off Brighton's defence. There were key moments when West Ham applied pressure and having a target man in Murray gave them some respite. His ability to hold up play and feed in the players around them ensured Brighton the points.

Goalkeeper Matthew Ryan is proving to be the signing of the season

The Australian international was there to save his side last Sunday against Everton and again showed how important he is to this Brighton side tonight.

If Matthew Ryan's shot stopping abilities weren't enough, he adds to his list of attributes with the way he commands the defence in front him. Time after time he organised the defenders for oncoming set pieces and crosses and the two worked in great unison.

Embed from Getty Images

Duffy and Dunk stood firm

The amount of blocks the defensive pair put into tonight's game was exceptional. They truly were the reason as to why West Ham could only manage two shots on target. They have been ever present in Chris Hughton's side and their 11 clearances each, ensured Brighton the points.

Izquierdo showcasing his worth

Brighton's record signing is settling to life down south very well. The Colombian opened his goal scoring account from distance with a well struck finish. His right foot curled effort surpassed West Ham's Joe Hart despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Tonight was Izquierdo's only second start, having come on as a substitute in his other four appearances and he was one to make a real difference. With Anthony Knockaert down the other wing, the attacking duo will be sure to trouble more defences in games to come.

Embed from Getty Images

Finally Brighton are killing games off

Having let leads slip against Bournemouth and Everton, Hughton will be pleased that the Seagulls had enough about them to see this one out. Hughton's men managed to score three from seven attempts and the win sees them match their biggest ever top flight win. The last time they won 3-0 was against Crystal Palace in 1981.

Brighton's next game is at home to Southampton on Sunday October 29.