Mathias Zanka admits defeat to Liverpool stings

Huddersfield Town centre-back Mathias Zanka spoke to HTTV after the defeat to Liverpool. The defender, who once again had an excellent game with several important blocks and clearances, was asked about the defeat and what had gone wrong.

"The first half was going exactly the way we wanted it too," he explained. "We then started the second half and thought we would carry on going that way. We made an individual mistake that unfortunately led to the goal, which makes it very difficult to play at a place like Anfield."

In the first half the Terriers had been able to keep Liverpool at bay, with only a couple of chances going the way of the Reds. It ended goaless and confidence was high on both sides. After the mistake by Tommy Smith, who had tried to head a ball towards Jonas Lössl but missed, and the ball went to Daniel Sturridge and he slotted over the keeper to give the home team the lead.

Zanka added "I think they got a lot of confidence from that goal, and from there starting showing why they are top class players."

First half

The defender was asked about if he was pleased with how the Terriers had performed in the first half, and up to when the Reds scored the opening goal. Zanka replied that "We should be very pleased about our first half, unfortunately we cannot use that for anything else except going forward we know we can play solid, we know we can play controlled at the back if we need to, especially at difficult places like Anfield"

The Dane went on to talk about how the team were feeling following the defeat to Liverpool and what could be learned going into the next few matches. "Right now, it's a bitter taste, especially having worked extremely hard and not coming away with anything," he said.

Real battle

Asked about the match itself and with both teams high pressing, trying to win every ball and what it was like to play in Zanka replied "You could feel that the styles of the managers are a bit alike, which made for some hard battles at times." He then added that "it suited the game, and both teams really thrived in that."

The defender then went on to talk about learning from the defeat and the away fans who travel to support the team to every match outside of Huddersfield, and how great it is to hear the supporters singing away even when the team is losing.

"We are the new boys in the class, we can learn from Liverpool and learn from defeats because they sting a lot more," he feels. “I think the fans push us, but they support us even when we are down 3-0. That shows their character, we love it when we come to places and can hear them cheering them us on.”

The Terriers play their next game at home against West Bromwich Albion, with a home record very much intact. Only Tottenham Hotspur have won at the John Smith Stadium so far in this Premier League campaign. The lack of away goals will be a concern and something that will need to be addressed.