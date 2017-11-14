Michael Owen reveals that he joined Manchester United after they failed to sign Karim Benzema

Former England superstar striker turned pundit Michael Owen revealed the story behind joining Manchester United, revealing that he only made the move as The Red Devils' move for Karim Benzema failed to materialise.

Got something to thank him for

Before moving to Old Trafford Owen had established himself as one of the most prolific strikers of the new millennium. his eight years with Liverpool proved the most prolific which saw him lift the Ballon d'Or back in 2001.

Owen then went onto to play for Real Madrid and Newcastle United which produced less success, but didn't prevent him making the move back to the North West in 2009.

Two thousand and nine was also the year that saw the rise of young starlet Benzema who lighting up Europe with Lyon, the Frenchman's pedigree saw him been fought over by some of Europe's elite clubs including United.

Benzema eventually opted for the move to the Santiago Bernabéu, and Owen has revealed his choice to move to Spain paved the way for him to make the move to Old Trafford.

"I've actually got something to thank Benzema for," Owen revealed to Canal+. "He might not know but I wouldn't have gone to Manchester United if it wasn't for him."

"They wanted to buy Benzema," the veteran striker stated. "[But] he chose Madrid."

"I was told by Sir Alex Ferguson that we want Benzema but if he doesn't come then you're coming," Owen added. "So I was pleading with him to go to Real Madrid, so thank you to him."

He is a very exciting player

Owen's rise to prominence in his teenage years is very reminiscent to that of United's latest protege Marcus Rashford, whose star has been growing since making his debut in the Europa League 20 months ago.

Since then he has gone to bigger and better things which has seen him become a regular on both domestic and international level, Rashford started the clash with Brazil on Tuesday and Gareth Southgate stated that he is "going to be a top player" at the height of his powers.

"It's amazing really that he's been a player who's been able to dip under the radar as we think so much of him," Southgate stated on Rashford's performance. "Not only his ability, but his mentality and his maturity."

"He's a very exciting player," the manager proclaimed. "But very grounded, wants to improve all the time."

"For me he's going to be a top player," Southgate concluded. "He has all the attributes of the top players I've worked with, but he's still only 20."