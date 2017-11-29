David Wagner says Huddersfield Town "will have to take our performance to the next level" to defeat Arsenal

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner met with the media ahead of the Terriers game at Arsenal. Huddersfield sit in 13th spot in the latest table while the Gunners are in fourth with four wins from their last five.

"We can take a lot of positives out of the Manchester City game"

Despite the loss to the Citizens, Wagner was upbeat, saying “We can take a lot of positives out of the Manchester City game into the Arsenal game".

He also knows the Terriers will need to step up in order to pick up points in London: "We will have to take our performance to the next level to have a chance to pick up some points tomorrow.”

Squad update ahead of Arsenal clash

While the German says “I have no concerns about our fitness", he feels "sometimes it makes sense to bring fresh legs into our group. We have several options and will decide tomorrow after training.”

Kasey Palmer "isn’t available for us tomorrow" according to Wagner,"but he will be in the near future.” One player who wont be available for a while is Rajiv van La Parra after his straight red card against City.

Wagner said “I had a serious conversation with Van La Parra before training yesterday" and that "he completely understood, apologised to his teammates and now we move on.”

Wagner wants to show Huddersfield can be consistently competitive in top flight

The German's long-term focus is “It’s our aim to show we are competitive in the Premier League; we have shown it already but now aim to show it consistently.”

He noted the club “have two further chances, the first tomorrow where we like to improve our away record.” Following the trip to Arsenal, the Terriers face a trip to Everton on Saturday.

German calls Wenger a "living legend" ahead of match

Wagner was full of praise for his counterpart, stating “I will meet Arsene Wenger for the first time tomorrow. He’s a managerial legend, a living legend, and it’s exciting for us to play against him and his team.”

While Huddersfield respect Arsenal, Wagner "will make sure we are focused on ourselves" as they try to make it as uncomfortable for them as possible and try to play to our best.”