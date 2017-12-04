Ander Herrera proclaims United are about to find their "best moment" ahead of crucial week

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has stated that The Red Devils are about to find their "best moment", with United gearing up for a crucial week against CSKA Moscow and Manchester City.

Our moment is coming

It has been an excellent start to the season for United despite Herrera playing a minimal part due to the arrival of Nemanja Matić, but some irregular results has still seen them trailing behind rivals City.

Despite that they have continued to keep the pressure on The Citizens, and certainly sent a message to Pep Guardiola in the last week with significant 4-2 and 3-1 victories against Watford and Arsenal respectively.

The win at The Emirates Stadium was significant considering José Mourinho's record with the 'big teams', but Herrera has boldly proclaimed that the side's "best moment" is yet to arrive.

“We are going to find our best moment very soon," Herrera told manutd.com following Saturday's win. "We are second and chasing to be top of the table."

"It was a fantastic result [at Arsenal] with some great performances," the Spaniard proclaimed. "David [De Gea] was amazing, and we were clinical in the first half, with two chances in the first 15 minutes and two goals."

"Then of course Arsenal have a lot of quality and they were going to create chances," he stated. "But for the two or three big ones they had, David was there so we’re very happy."

"Jesse [Lingard] is on fire now, Paul [Pogba] as well, it’s a pity he got a red card," Hererra added. "Romelu [Lukaku] didn’t score but he helped us a lot. The centre-backs – Victor [Lindelof] is in fantastic form right now. So we are optimistic of course."

Not thinking about City yet

Some will say that the last week was only an audition for what is yet to come in the next seven days, with some stating that their two clashes could come to define their season depending on their results.

Tuesday will bring CSKA to Old Trafford in their final Champions League group clash, but the focus will be on Sunday as they will hosts local and title rivals City.

Many will be looking at Sunday's clash as the one that holds the most importance, but Herrera proclaims that their focus will be on Tuesday as they are "not qualified yet".

"I’m not thinking about Sunday," he stated. "Now it’s about CSKA [Moscow]."

"We are not qualified yet," Herrera concluded. "So we don’t think about City yet."