Wayne Rooney played a big part in Everton move, says Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott admits that Everton forward Wayne Rooney played a big role in making his move from Arsenal to Goodison Park.

The 28-year-old played alongside Rooney numerous times for England and consulted the Blues forward when the prospect of making the move to Merseyside came about.

Speaking to EvertonTV, the newest Blue said: “I had numerous chats with Wayne and that was one massive factor which really tempted me to come to Everton.

“He told me it was a great place to play football and a club that is on the up. Those are the reasons I came here."

Looking forward to getting started

Walcott is likely to make his debut for the Blues on Saturday when Sam Allardyce’s side host West Bromwich Albion.

It won’t be the first time the versatile forward has played at Goodison, but it will be his first with the backing of the home crowd.

That is something he is relishing.

“I think this is going to be brilliant for me. I want to be a part of the atmosphere here and try to build something special,” Walcott told EvertonTV. “This is a special place to play football and the old traditions are great.”

He added: “This is a club with great history. The fans are brilliant, they are always passionate and I used to find it very tough playing here.”

Focused on the Blues

Many may have suggested that the move north for Walcott is a possible attempt at improving his chances to be named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup.

But the former Arsenal man says he’s only focused on playing well and getting off to a good start for his new club, not looking forward to possibly being on the plane to Russia.

“The age I am at, I feel I can adapt to any situation,” Walcott said. “It will be a building process with the other parts of my life, my family and organising other things.

“But my priority will be Everton Football Club.”