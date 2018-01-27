Chris Hughton insists he had no doubts about picking match-winner Murray, despite tax probe

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton insisted that he had no hesitation in putting Glenn Murray in the squad, after the striker came off the bench to score the winner in the 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

Glenn did what he does

It has been quite the week for the Cumbrian-born striker, as it was revealed in the national press that Murray and his wife were arrested on the suspicion of tax fraud believed to be in the total of £1.1million.

Despite that Murray was included in Hughton's 18 for the trip to Teesside, the coach decided to use Murray as the final roll of the dice as the clocked ticked down and was booed onto the field in place of Tomer Hemed.

Murray would have last laugh however as his effort in the final minute of normal time sent The Seagulls into the fifth round, and when quizzed post-match Hughton stated that he had absolutely "no hesitation" of putting the 34-year-old in the squad.

"No hesitation at all," Hughton said post-match. "He's been focused as normal and I had no hesitation in bringing him off the bench."

"With all strikers," the coach proclaimed. "What you want is them to be in there, to anticipate."

"It was a very good cross in the first place," Hughton added. "And Glenn did what he does."

Found goals hard to come by

Brighton will have seen the visit to The Riverside Stadium as a welcome distraction from their Premier League woes, but headed into the clash as the underdogs to Tony Pulis' men.

For the majority of the clash they were very much under the quash with Boro having a host of chances especially in the first period, with Daniel Ayala, Patrick Bamford and Adama Traoré hitting the post.

Brighton didn't have their first shot on target until just after the hour mark but Murray's goal gave them a somewhat undeserved victory, the South Coast side currently hold the second-lowest goal total in the league with 17 and Hughton admitted that their lack of effectiveness in front of goal showed at times.

“It’s good to come out of a changing room which is buoyant and looking forward to the draw," he said on Brighton's victory."I thought in the end we were probably the team that looked more likely but goals are hard to come by at the moment. It certainly looked like it was going to a replay."

“We certainly got that little bit of fortune with the goal," the former Newcastle United man stated. "We have found goals hard to come by and probably there were periods where that showed."

"Today it was probably going to take a little bit of a special goal, a strike from outside the box or somebody to make a mistake or a little bit of luck," Hughton concluded. "And we certainly got that little bit of fortune with the goal."