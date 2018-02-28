Report: Manchester United accept defeat in Marouane Fellaini contract battle

Manchester United are reportedly preparing for life after Marouane Fellaini at the club after failed contract negotiations make him set for a free exit in the summer.

Fellaini was David Moyes' first capture and signed a four-year deal with an option of a further year in 2013, but that contract runs out in four months and there's said to be interest from Italy, Spain and Turkey.

Contract talks have worsened quickly

José Mourinho insisted during the January transfer that the club and player were eager to reach an agreement on his long-term future in M16.

However, no progress seems to have been made and The Mirror report that United officials are now resigned to losing the Belgian powerhouse in the close season.

AC Milan, Valencia and Beşiktaş have been the clubs said to share the highest interest in Fellaini's services, with the latter considered the frontrunner.

Season to forget for Fellaini

After overcoming a scapegoat status that has plagued a large chunk of his United career, Fellaini has been revived under Mourinho and played a vital part in 2016-17 EFL Cup and Europa League success.

However, injury has struck on multiple occasions for the ex-Everton midfielder this term, with his boss confirming at the start of February that he'll miss up to six weeks through more knee problems.

After undergoing surgery, his absence has been sweetened by the uprise of academy graduate Scott McTominay whose recent performances warrant him being considering as tough competition upon Fellaini's return.

José Mourinho has already revealed that the Red Devils will be looking to bring in a new midfielder in the summer, but Fellaini's inevitable departure may spark the need for two.