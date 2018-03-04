Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: Bernardo's lone strike gives City all the spoils

Manchester City continued their incredible Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens, who collected all three points thanks to Bernardo Silva's goal, dominated possession and were hardly troubled by a toothless Chelsea side who, with the result, lost on back to back weekends in Manchester in the Premier League.

All Of The Ball



Antonio Conte set his starting lineup with no natural striker, having both Oliver Giroud and Alvaro Morata sitting on the bench. The Italian had Eden Hazard play as a false nine while being flanked by both Pedro and Willian. With no N'Golo Kanté for Chelsea, City had the midfield spread wide open, resulting in 78% possession in the first half for the hosts.

Despite the absurd amount of possession, Manchester City failed to create many chances towards Thibaut Courtois in the first 45 minutes. Both Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva had good chances to strike towards goal from promising positions, but both had their chances go miles over the goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta kept the Blues on the match with a goal-line save in the 27th minute. The Chelsea captain came to the rescue when Sane surprisingly controlled a wayward free kick and got the ball past Courtois.

Azpilicueta was behind his goalkeeper to ensure the two sides would go even into the halftime break.

Quick Strike

Manchester City wasted no time at the engining of the second half, only needing 35 seconds to score the match's first goal and give themselves a deserved lead. Ilkay Gundogan played the ball forward to Sergio Aguero, and the Argentine striker played the ball off to David Silva on the left flank.

The Spanish midfielder wasted no time in playing a beautiful ball across the top of the six-yard box, where Bernardo Silva arrived to tap in City's opener.

Opened Up

The match opened up halfway through the second half, with Chelsea having a couple of excellent chances to attack on the counter. The Blues failed to execute in the final third, with many of the passes near the City penalty area going wayward or being defended by the City backline.

Aymeric Laporte had a solid day for the hosts, breaking up multiple Chelsea counterattacks in the second half.

Antonio Conte waited until the 78th minute to substitute a striker into the match, inserting Oliver Giroud and taking off Willian. The substituting allowed Eden Hazard return to a more free-flowing role that he has usually thrived in as well as allowing a point man for the long ball and crosses.

Alvaro Morata was substituted on for Hazard minutes later, which meant Chelsea went from no natural strikers on the pitch to having two on in the latter stages of the match.

Round of 16

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have crucial second legs in the Champions League during the upcoming week.

Manchester City host FC Basel on Wednesday night with the Citizens all but qualified for the next round after a 4-0 victory in the first leg.

Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge last month, face the daunting task of beating Barcelona at the Camp Nou.