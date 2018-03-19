Brighton & Hove Albion players rated in defeat to Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion fell to a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring in the 37th minute after getting on the end of Nemanja Matic's superb cross. Matic then doubled the Red Devils' lead in the 84th minute with a free header at the back post.

Below is how the Seagulls' starting eleven and substitutes were rated.

Tim Krul (6):

Made a great save to divert Chris Smalling's shot onto the post in the 30th minute. Apart from that didn't have an awful lot to do.

Ezequiel Schelotto (7):

Had a good effort from 30 yards which dribbled wide of the left post in the 14th minute. Did well to deal with the threat the home side had down the left flank.

Lewis Dunk (8):

Made a terrific 50 yard cross-field ball to pick out Solly March in the first half. His free header from Pascal Gross's corner went straight at Sergio Romero in the 31st minute. Also produced a great cross with the outside of his right boot but unfortunately there were no Brighton players to tap it in.

Shane Duffy (7):

Made a great block to deny Anthony Martial a shooting chance in the first half. Also made a couple of defensive headers and blocks.

Markus Suttner (6):

Dealt with the threat from Antonio Valencia ​well throughout the game.

Beram Kayal (7):

Battled away well in a three man midfield and made some nice forward passes.

Davy Propper (6):

Made a couple of loose passes in the first half. Had a better second half but, a very quiet evening for the Dutchman.

Pascal Gross (7):

So nearly equalised with his effort curling just past the left post in the second half. A number of fabulous balls played in behind which nearly split the United defence. Hit an effort in second half stoppage time but it was straight at Romero. Another decent effort in stoppage time from 30 yards but, again it was comfortable for the keeper.

Solly March (6):

He put in a great cross in the 66th minute to pick out Jurgen Locadia. ​Was replaced in the 67th minute by Jose Izquierdo.

Jurgen Locadia (8):

Looked the most likely player to score for the visitors. He put his effort from outside the box straight into the arms of Romero. He then made a great turn and shot in the 56th minute but, his effort is well saved by Romero. His header in the 66th minute goes over the bar.

Leonardo Ulloa (6):

Did some great aerial work and hold up play while he was on the pitch. Was replaced by Glenn Murray in the 76th minute.

Substitutes:

Jose Izquierdo (N/A):

​​Came on for March in the 67th minute. Couldn't really make a mark in the game.

Glenn Murray(N/A):

Came on for Ulloa in the 76th minute. Didn't have an awful lot of time to do anything.