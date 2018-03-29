Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City preview: The Seagulls and The Foxes clash in the Premier League

Brighton return to Premier League action on Saturday as they entertain Leicester City at The Amex

Going into the game the teams are separated by four places and six points with Leicester sitting in eighth and Brighton in 12th.

Brighton head into the game having lost in the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United prior to the international break.

Leicester, like Brighton, also suffered defeat in their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea.

Team News

The home side head into the game with a few players missing due to injury and suspension. Dale Stephens is a doubt for the game with him still struggling to shake off an injury picked up before the game against Everton. Former Foxes ​winger Anthony Knockaert is also missing due to him serving the final game of his three-match ban for being sent off in the defeat to Everton. Leonardo Ulloa ​will also be unavailable for the game with him being ineligible to face his parent club Leicester who he is on loan from.

​

The good news is that full-back Gaetan Bong is fit after recovering from a thigh injury he picked up in the loss to Everton. The Seagulls may give Jurgen Locadia his first Premier League start on Saturday, potentially play on the right wing, after his impressive performance in the FA Cup against Man United.

The visitors have a injury concern going into Saturday's game. Striker Kelechi Iheanacho ​will be accessed after he fractured his hand on international duty for Nigeria. Leicester will be boosted by the news that defender Harry Maguire, who scored in the reverse fixture in August is fit after being forced off in England's win over the Netherlands with a hamstring injury.

The Seagulls will be hoping to thwart Jamie Vardy who has been in impressive form recently for Leicester and England, having scored in the defeat to Chelsea and then scored in England's draw against Italy.