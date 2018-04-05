Jonathan Hogg named Huddersfield Town’s Player of the Month for March

Huddersfield Town’s Blue and White Foundation Members have voted Jonathan Hogg for their player of the month in March.

The 29-year-old has won the award for the second time this season, beating previous winner Christopher Schindler and right–back Florent Hadergjonaj to the award.

He last won it in January.

Hogg is a crucial member of Wagner’s side

Huddersfield played Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United during March, and despite struggling for goals and results, Hogg still produced some good performances for David Wagner’s side.

During March, ‘Hoggy’ started in all the Terriers matches, captaining the side on three occasions.

Throughout the season, the diminutive midfielder has been a crucial member of the squad.

He has made the fourth most number of passes for Town with 1,150 and is rated third for the Terriers for the number of successful tackles made.

Important for both offensive and defensive play

After picking up an injury in pre-season, Hogg didn’t play his first Premier League game for Town until late September, but since then he has been a purely influential and consistent character out on the pitch.

His ability to break up opposition attack whilst playing in his central midfield position puts less pressure on the defence, but he also has the skill to generate an attack – which is something Huddersfield certainly need more of that as they head into the final six games.

Hogg, as well as all the Huddersfield team, know that they must start to pick up points, and quick, if they are to maintain their top-flight status for another season, especially since they play three of the top six within their final week of the season.

Hogg will certainly hope he can continue his good form to help the Terriers pick up some much-needed points, and try and secure their Premier League status.