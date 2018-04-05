Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

Jonathan Hogg named Huddersfield Town’s Player of the Month for March

Jonathan Hogg named Huddersfield Town’s Player of the Month for March

The Blue and White Foundation Members have voted Hogg their player of the month for the second time this season.

MollieFirth
Mollie Firth

Huddersfield Town’s Blue and White Foundation Members have voted Jonathan Hogg for their player of the month in March.

The 29-year-old has won the award for the second time this season, beating previous winner Christopher Schindler and right–back Florent Hadergjonaj to the award.

He last won it in January.

Hogg is a crucial member of Wagner’s side

Huddersfield played Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United during March, and despite struggling for goals and results, Hogg still produced some good performances for David Wagner’s side.

During March, ‘Hoggy’ started in all the Terriers matches, captaining the side on three occasions.

Throughout the season, the diminutive midfielder has been a crucial member of the squad.

He has made the fourth most number of passes for Town with 1,150 and is rated third for the Terriers for the number of successful tackles made.

Embed from Getty Images

Important for both offensive and defensive play

After picking up an injury in pre-season, Hogg didn’t play his first Premier League game for Town until late September, but since then he has been a purely influential and consistent character out on the pitch.

His ability to break up opposition attack whilst playing in his central midfield position puts less pressure on the defence, but he also has the skill to generate an attack – which is something Huddersfield certainly need more of that as they head into the final six games.

Hogg, as well as all the Huddersfield team, know that they must start to pick up points, and quick, if they are to maintain their top-flight status for another season, especially since they play three of the top six within their final week of the season.

Hogg will certainly hope he can continue his good form to help the Terriers pick up some much-needed points, and try and secure their Premier League status.

VAVEL Logo

Huddersfield Town Football Club News

Terence Kongolo wins Huddersfield Town’s August Player of the Month award

a month ago

International call-ups for four Huddersfield Town players during September break

a month ago

Everton 1-1 Huddersfield: Terriers earn valuable point on the road

a month ago

Jonas Lössl 'very happy to be back' in Terriers' draw versus Everton

a month ago

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Preview: Terriers looking to secure first points of the season against former boss

a month ago

David Wagner laments "too many individual mistakes" in lopsided defeat at Manchester City

a month ago

“We’ve got to be positive,” says Philip Billing after Manchester City thrash Huddersfield

a month ago

Player ratings as Huddersfield are swept aside by Manchester City

a month ago

Opposition View: Who do Huddersfield have to watch out for against the Citizens?

a month ago

Chris Lowe: "We will try everything to get something" out of game against Manchester City

2 months ago

Ben Hamer reacts to Chelsea's penalty against Huddersfield Town: "It looked soft to me"

2 months ago