Manchester City vs Manchester United: Team news ahead of a potentially humiliating derby for the Red Devils

This weekend’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium could be the fixture that sees Manchester City wrap up the Premier League title against their biggest rivals, Manchester United.

But who is available for selection ahead of this weekend’s clash of the top two?

No fresh injury concerns for the home side

City talisman Sergio Aguero has missed the past four games for Pep Guardiola’s side, and is also doubtful for the derby; potentially a relief for Jose Mourinho’s side, as Aguero has a great record in the Manchester derby in recent years.

The only other absence for City is Benjamin Mendy, who has missed the majority of the season, other than that there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of what could be the earliest title parade in Premier League history.

17-year old Matej Kovar was brought into first-team training by Guardiola ahead of the derby, due to the fact that Kieran O’Hara is set to play for the reserves on Friday night.

Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Phil Jones are all players that have recently returned for Mourinho’s men, potentially meaning they could all feature on Saturday.

Another plus for Mourinho is that Daley Blind has also returned to first team training, meaning that the versatility that he offers will also bolster the Portuguese manager's options ahead of this huge encounter.

Both sides likely to field strong sides?

This question would usually be a no-brainer, in the fact that this game means so much to both clubs and all of their fans, however, with the title race practically over, could managers look to focus their attention elsewhere?

It is doubtful that Mourinho will rest any of his big names, as United don’t have another fixture until their FA Cup semi-final, seven days later.

Mourinho has also talked about his ambition for the rest of the Premier League season today – to maintain second spot.

"My motivation is to finish second," started the United manager, "I still have the motivation of finishing top four because mathematically it is not done, so that's the first objective.

"And because we are in the second position for many, many, many, many months, obviously it is our objective to fight for that and for that we need points."

On the other side of the city, Guardiola’s men have a huge second-leg against Liverpool coming up on Tuesday – in which they trail 3-0 from the disastrous first-leg at Anfield.

So with the title race practically wrapped up, could the Spaniard look to rest players ahead of what is City’s biggest Champions League test of the season? Or is he eager to guarantee his team wrap up the Premier League title against their biggest rivals? All will be answered at 16:30 BST on Saturday afternoon.