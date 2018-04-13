Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounié says the Terriers will "fight until the end" in relegation battle

As Huddersfield Town take on Watford FC at home on Saturday, Steve Mounié spoke to the press ahead of the important clash at the John Smith Stadium.

The Benin International is the Terriers' top scorer with nine goals this season in all competitions, and will be looking to take that into double figures on Saturday. Mounié did not feature against the Hornets at Vicarage Road the last time the teams met.

Goals have been hard for the Terriers to come by, especially away from home. Even more importantly this was only the second time that Huddersfield had come back from being a goal down to go on to claim a point, the other time was against Southampton before Christmas.

The 23-year-old knew how important his goal last weekend against Brighton was, saying;"It was important because we had conceded and when you look back through the season we don’t take so many points after conceding a goal.

“I think it was the second point we have taken after conceding a goal, so it was a very good point. We take it."

"We will fight to the end"

When talking about the final few games of the season, and the relegation battle that the Terriers find themselves in, the marksman knows how hard it will still be to secure Premier League status. With so many teams trying to stay in the top flight of English football, only three will not survive.

Mounié said of Huddersfields run in "A lot of teams are in the struggle (to stay up) and we are in the struggle, so we will fight to the end.

"It will be a great fight against a lot of teams, and we will see which teams will stay.

“The Brighton game was important and in the next games we will try and take the points and hope the others don’t take points.”

The one thing that the Terriers will not do, is rely on the other results to go in their favour. Huddersfield Town will fight all the way to have a second consecutive season in the Premier League, a win on Saturday will take them that one step closer.