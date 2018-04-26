Report: Brighton targeting €20m move for Hertha Berlin's Davie Selke

Brighton & Hove Albion have been linked with a summer move for Hertha BSC striker Davie Selke. The towering German has been in fine form for the Blue-Whites this season with 12 goals in all competitions.

Since joining Hertha last summer, Selke has been a key player for Pál Dárdai's side in the Bundesliga as well as the UEFA Europa League.

Brighton, however, are not the only club after Selke this summer. It is reported that West Ham United are also interested in the German striker.

Brighton keen to meet Selke's release clause

German sports outlet SportBild report that Selke is a target for the Hammers and the Seagulls, as the forward's goal-scoring exploits have caught the eye of both clubs.

Further, it is reported that when Selke signed a five-year-deal with Hertha, there was a release clause of €20m inserted in his contract, which seems a reasonably fair amount for a forward of his capabilities.

The 23-year-old is still quite young, however, he has garnered a lot of experience while previously playing for RB Leipzig and has appeared for Germany at all youth levels and has represented his country at the Olympics as well.

After breaking the bank to sign Jürgen Locadia and José Izquierdo last summer, Chris Hughton could look to do the same with Selke.

Selke is known to be a fan of English football

It is also reported that the German is a big fan of Premier League football. With plenty of Germans having already played and currently playing in England, it could prove the extra push that Brighton need to sign him up.

Amongst Brighton's ranks, Pascal Groß and Uwe Hünemeier are both Germans and could persuade the Hertha striker to consider making a move.

When asked by SportBild on his future, however, Selke has only good things to say about Hertha.

He said,“I feel very well with Hertha, feel the trust of those responsible and realize that here in the next few years, something great can arise.”

It would be interesting to see if Brighton would still pursue Selke in the summer after his comments, given his manageable release clause and an aging Glenn Murray, Selke could be the right man to give competition to the likes of Locadia and Tomer Hemed.