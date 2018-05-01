Jordan Pickford scoops Everton end of season awards treble with Player of the Season honours

Jordan Pickford scooped Player of the Season honours at Everton’s end of season awards on his way to an awards night treble.

Despite a turbulent season, the club went ahead with their annual awards ceremony at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall and it was Pickford’s night as he was also named Player’s Player of the Season.

The young goalkeeper also went on to claim the Young Player of the Season award, beating out competition from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Mason Holgate to complete his treble-winning award night.

After a couple of weeks of voting from the fans, the young goalkeeper was voted to win the top awards at the awards have come to be known as ‘the Dixies’ - named after legendary Everton striker Dixie Dean - on Tuesday night.

Jordan Pickford’s treble

Pickford may have conceded 54 goals in the Premier League so far this season but he has been a shining light since joining from Sunderland last summer.

Despite conceding such a high volume of goals, little blame can be placed on the 24-year-old’s shoulders as he has had to contend with a rotating cast of defenders in front of him.

The Blues haven’t had a full-strength backline up until the past few weeks and the improvement has shown with Pickford conceding only once in his last four games.

He has also put himself in contention for the April Premier League Player of the Month award.

With only two games to go before the end of the season, the Washington born ‘keeper will now have his eyes on securing the England number one shirt ahead of the World Cup to go with his well-deserved individual awards.

Embed from Getty Images

Goal of the Season - Wayne Rooney

With 57% of the vote, Rooney’s halfway line strike against West Ham United earned him goal of the season honours.

The forward beat out competition - mainly from two sensational Gylfi Sigurdsson strikes - to scoop the award on Tuesday evening.

Upon accepting the award, Rooney joked: “Knowing Joe Hart, he's got a mistake in him,” but the strike was little about a mistake from the goalkeeper.

Rooney’s goal, the final goal of his hat-trick on the night, saw him connect sweetly - from inside his own half - with a rolling ball that the keeper had cleared to beat a stranded Hart who was scrambling back to his feet.

Embed from Getty Images

U23 Player of the Year - Morgan Feeney

Morgan Feeney was awarded the Under-23s Player of the Year on the night.

The young defender made his first-team debut under interim boss David Unsworth during the Blues’ failed Europa League campaign in the home defeat to Atalanta as a late substitute.

He then made his debut first-team start in the 3-0 win over Apollon Limassol in Cyprus in the last group stage game of the competition.

Feeney has been sidelined with injury since February after undergoing surgery on both knees but the Everton Under-23s captain is hoping to be back in time for pre-season.