Huddersfield Town eyeing a move for Leon Balogun

Huddersfield Town are known to like to start and even complete their business early when transfer windows open, with this in mind reports are suggesting that the Terriers are looking to strengthen their defensive line up come the summer.

Leon Balogun of Mainz 05 could be heading to English football in May, as the German born Nigerian is out of contract and would be available on a free transfer.

The centre-back has held talks with the Terriers over a move when the window opens. The Mainz 05 defender has made 72 appearances in the Bundesliga and in those matches 16 have been with clean sheets for his teams.

Balogun has made 14 appearances this season, the defender would join a growing German contingent in Yorkshire, alongside Head Coach David Wagner, Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe, Elias Kachunga the defender would be a good fit and have no problem settling in with other countrymen around him. Being on a free contract means that Town will not have to pay transfer fees, which will keep their budget down.

Keeping a tight hold of the finances and not overspending is another facet well known with the Terries, who have one of the lowest budgets in the Premier League.

Uncertainty over next season

Nothing is set in stone yet, as Huddersfield Town are not yet safely ensconced in the Premier League for another season. With three matches left to play the Terriers could still be playing in the Sky Bet Championship next season, the three matches left couldn't be a tougher run in for Huddersfield, who face Premier League champions elect Manchester City at the Ethiad, then Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, before the final match of the season against Arsenal at the John Smith Stadium. Picking up points against these three teams could be difficult, the best chance is probably against Arsenal on the final day.

Although talks have been held between the Terriers and Balogun as neither Huddersfield Town or Mainz 05 are safe from relegation from their top flights, it is unclear if the Nigerian capped player would make the move if the team are not in the Premier League. The talks will continue to go ahead and the final decision will likely be made once the Terriers know which division they are playing in next season.

The Yorkshire club will hope that they can survive within the top flight of English football, which could all come down to the last game of the season, goal difference, or even how the teams below them do on the run in. In the uncertain final few weeks of the 2017/2018 season, one thing is certain, Huddersfield Town will start their transfer shopping as soon as the window opens, regardless of where they are playing.