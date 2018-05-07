Chris Hughton: Survival in the Premier League means everything

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was delighted after the Seagulls' dramatic 1-0 victory over Manchester United. Pascal Gross' header in the 57th minute was enough to see off a lethargic Red Devils side to assure a second season of top-flight football at the AMEX Stadium.

"It means everything" for Brighton to remain in Premier League

Speaking following the victory, which took Brighton to 40 points, seven clear of 18th-placed Southampton with two games remaining, Hughton said “It means everything. It's been a nervous ending and we have spoken about the run-in we've had and still have, with two big games coming up.



"It will certainly be great for us to go into these games, away to Manchester City and Liverpool, knowing we have retained our status, and it's great for this football club".

He praised the club as a whole, stating "They've come a long way. They've had some tough periods. The chairman [Tony Bloom] has invested very heavily in this club and I'm really delighted for him."

Hughton credits players with home results against top sides

Following the win, the Seagulls have now claimed five points at the AMEX against United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, a key to their survival, according to the gaffer.

"They [Manchester United] showed the quality they've got, and without us putting in the work, we wouldn't have got anything from the game.



"Credit to the players. We've had three results here, Arsenal (win), Tottenham (draw). We had to put in that type of performance and be good on the ball as well. Overall I think we deserved it."

Manager pays tribute to match-winner Gross

Hughton was especially complimentary of Gross and Anthony Knockaert, who as the manager said, "was outstanding, but not just with the ball, you have got to work as hard out of possession and I thought he was great for the side".

Forever a hero in East Sussex, the Seagulls manager stated “he's [Gross] not been injured all season, which has been important. You want a lot of players like that and we have been fortunate in that respect, particularly in that area of the pitch."