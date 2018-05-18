Everton set for talks with Marco Silva despite Watford complaint

Everton are set for further talks with Marco Silva in the coming days regarding the club’s vacant managerial post.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Silva will travel to Merseyside next week for talks as the Blues look to find their new manager following the sacking of Sam Allardyce.

Silva is now the only man in the frame for the job after Paulo Fonseca extended his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk despite meeting with Everton and West Ham United.

Since sacking Allardyce, reports suggest that talks between Everton and Silva are at an advanced stage as Everton would like to move quickly with the appointment of a new manager with the transfer window opening earlier than usual and the distraction of the World Cup hampering potential signings.

However, the Blues have become embroiled in a dispute with Watford over his appointment with the Hornets accusing Everton of an ‘illegal approach’ for Silva back in November which could delay any appointment.

Silva, 40, has been out of work since being sacked by Watford in January after a downturn in form for the Hornets following an approach from Everton.

The Portuguese boss has been a clear favourite to take over the role for some time, with his continued spell as a free agent looming large as a dark cloud over Allardyce’s role at Goodison Park.

The club’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri made Silva has number one target when he dismissed Ronald Koeman in October and was willing to throw a sizeable chunk of change at Watford in a bid to bring the 40-year-old to Merseyside.

Newly appointed Director of Football Marcel Brands does not formally begin his role with the club until June 1st but will be working on moves as Everton begin another summer of change.

Everyone gets a legal dispute

Watford have rejected a compensation package from Everton believed to be valued at around £1 million - significantly less than the initial offers made in November.

The Hornets also have their own dispute with Silva ongoing as they are yet to pay off him compensation for his sacking with 18 months remaining on his contract.

In the most of extreme situations, if Everton were found guilty by the Premier League of making an ‘illegal approach’ for Silva then they could face a points deduction.

However, if the clubs cannot come to an agreement on a deal and the league is brought in to investigate Watford’s complaint then the Blues would likely face a fine.