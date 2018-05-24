Report: Manchester United agree deal with Brazilian midfielder

According to Di Marzio, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred is on his way to Old Trafford. After agreeing terms with Manchester United, the Brazilian is expected to complete his medical next week.

Fred to Manchester

Reports suggest that the Brazilian will play alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in a midfield three at United. Jose Mourinho sees both Matic and Pogba as central figures to his title plans next season. He expects Fred to elevate not only United’s midfield but the whole team.

Additionally, the midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation for across town rivals Manchester City. However, fortunately for United, Pep Guardiola has decided to focus on securing Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

Background

The 25-year-old was born in Belo Horizonte in Brazil. He previously played for Internacional in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. However, after being scouted by Shakhtar Donetsk, he found himself playing in Ukraine. Fred has been at the heart of Shakhtar’s midfield since June 2013.

Gaining Attention

Fred has caught the eye of Mourinho this season by carrying out impressive performances in defensive midfield. In the 2017/2018 season, the Brazilian has played 20 times whilst scoring two goals and assisting one. Mourinho will also be fond of the midfielder’s defensive stats. He has registered on average at least 2.9 tackles a game. Whereas Matic has an average of two tackles per game. Likewise, Pogba averages only 1.3 tackles per game. Clearly, Fred would at a lot more stability to United’s midfield.

Fitting In

Furthermore, as well as a good defensive option, Fred will add more dynamism to United’s attack. Standing at only 5-foot-6, the Brazilian makes up for his lack of height with his pace and passing ability. The midfielder drives the ball forward and passes forward. In contrast to the backward passing we have seen from United this season gone.