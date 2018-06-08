Huddersfield Town reportedly interested in Charles Traore

Huddersfield Town's summer transfer window has been very quiet so far.

However, the number of players the Terriers have been linked with is growing the latest to join the list is Charles Traore.

The Malian and Troyes defender is looking to leave the French club after they were relegated from Ligue 1.

Defence is one of the areas that David Wagner appears to be concentrating on, with rumours that the German is looking into bringing back Terence Kongolo on a permanent basis.

Having said that, other options in the defensive roles include Traore.

The 26 year old made 34 appearances in La Ligue for Troyes last season, having three assists to his name and no goals.

Traore would be available at less money than Kongolo, and could be a viabale alternative for the Terriers.

Of course there is nothing to say that Huddersfield Town will not get their hands on both players, making the defense a much stronger prospect.

Defensive Options

The Terriers face competition from recently relegated West Bromwich Albion, and Italian side Chievo Verona to secure the services of Traore.

Town could be favourites for the signature of the Malian, as they are Premier League, which many consider to be the best league in the world.

The Malian's skill at blocking and holding onto the ball would be good for Huddersfield Town, however his weakness in the tackling and discipline department would be of a concern.

Wagner, though is known to be a good influence on players, and can turn an OK player into a great player, as has been shown in the past.

In the last six games Traore has been given a yellow card in two of the outings.

However, as another defensive option for the Terriers, the Malian looks to be a good deal. With West Brom also interested in the defender it would come down to where the 26 year old wanted to play football.

In the Championship trying to win promotion back to the English top flight, or in the Premier League already.

It is certainly going to be an interesting few weeks for the Terriers and signings.