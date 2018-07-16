Elias Kachunga looking forward to the new season after recovering from injury

Huddersfield Town striker Elias Kachunga spoke to HTTV ahead of the Terriers trip to Accrington Stanley for a pre-season friendly.

The 26-year-old missed most of the last part of the season after picking up an injury in December when the Terriers defeated Watford 4-1.

Unluckily for Kachunga, just as he had recovered from that injury a bad tackle in the game at Newcastle, he was again sidelined and missed the end of the season.

The DR Congo International spoke about his return to the team and to fitness just in time for the preseason. Kachunga said: "The last couple of months haven’t been the easiest for me having two injuries.

"It was a long way to come back and now I’m happy to be back with the team and train with the team, it’s so much fun to be around them.

"It was good, and the team was playing good games before my first injury."

He added: "This was unlucky, but the second one was hard because I came straight into the first eleven, get the trust from the manager and try to help the team, then you get such a bad foul.

"It’s the past now and I’m looking forward to the new season and to help the team."

"I want to work straight away to be fit for pre-season"

The 26-year-old was asked what he did when the season ended, and what he has been doing since then in an effort to get back to full fitness and ready for pre-season as well as the upcoming second season in the Premier League.

Kachunga admitted he had been on a short holiday but had soon got back to the rehabilitation and the training.

The striker was desperate to be able to rejoin his team.

"I had a little break, maybe a week away, to take my head away from things. I want to work straight away to be fit for the pre-season," explained the forward.

"It’s not the easiest time to be injured working in your holiday times when you see the other guys enjoying their lives, but sometimes you have to go through the hard times as it makes you stronger."

The Congolese forward had posted regular updates from his rehab and training sessions over the summer break on Social Media, whilst the rest of the team were on holiday, the striker was working hard.

Kachunga was quizzed on what he thought about the fans commenting on these updates and responded, stating: "I’m always happy when I see nice comments under my pictures because it gives me a lift to work harder and the happiness to see me back on the pitch.

"It’s nice that the supporters stay behind me and it gives me a lot of energy."

Kachunga got some valuable game minutes during the friendly away to Stanley and will be hoping to increase his match time over the remaining pre-season fixtures.