Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City: Mane penalty the difference as Reds down Citizens

Liverpool defeated Manchester City 2-1 in New Jersey on Wednesday night in both club's second match of the preseason.

A 91st-minute penalty for Liverpool gave the Merseyside club the winning goal, with Sadio Mane slotting home the spot kick to give Liverpool the victory in front of over 52,000 fans at MetLife Stadium.

First Half for the Hopeful

With City starting a largely youthful squad in the abscesses of their World Cup stars, the Citizen's on the pitch hoped to impress manager Pep Guardiola in a bid to make the first Premier League squad in August.

Lukas Nmecha was the stand out performer for City in the first 45 minutes, with newcomer Riyad Mahrez doing a good job of supporting the ball to Nmecha up top.

Nmecha had multiple chances to score in the first half, including a double save by Liverpool duo Loris Karius and Fabinho in the 12th minute.

Second Half Studs

The match really picked up in the second half, as both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola brought on regulars who raised the offensive quality on the pitch.

Sadio Mane came in to the match at halftime for Liverpool, with Mohammed Salah joining him later in the half. City brought on Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva at halftime, who were also joined by new summer signing Claudio Gomes.

Sane opened the match's scoring with a 57th-minute strike. Bernardo played the perfect ball in behind Virgil Van Dijk, allowing Sane's pace allowed him to come in one on one with Liverpool goalkeeper Caiomhin Kelleher.

Sane's shot beat Kelleher to the right side of the net to give City the 1-0 lead.

The Salah Show

Mohammed Salah came on to make his first appearance of Liverpool's pre-season in the 61st-minute, and the Egyptian International did not take long to leave a mark on the match.

NEW JERSEY, USA - JULY 25: Mohammed Salah of Liverpool FC scores a goal during the International Champions Cup match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Salah only needed two minutes to score his first Liverpool goal of the preseason, heading home Rafa Camacho's cross to even the match at one. Upon viewing the goal on replay, it appeared that Salah was offside.

The electric winger's immoderate impact almost gave Liverpool the lead, but Salah's two chances in the 67th and 68th minutes went close but not into the back of the net. Liverpool's number 11 received a beautiful cross from Mane, but his header was cleared off the line by a City defender.

A minute later, Salah's one on one with goalkeeper Joe Hart resulted in his shot being hit off the bar.

Jack's Homecoming

It was a homecoming of sorts for Manchester City's Jack Harrison.

The former Manchester United academy product, who grew up in the United States and began his professional career in Major League Soccer, returned to New York for thirst time since he had been bought by Manchester City from sister club New York City FC in the January transfer window.

NEW JERSEY, USA - JULY 25: Jack Harrison (38) of Manchester City in action against Nathhaniel Clyne (2) of Liverpool FC during a friendly match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC within the International Champions Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Harrison played left wingback in the match, despite his natural position being more of an attacking winger.

Recent reports have Harrison being of interest to Derby County, who are managed by former teammate at New York City, Frank Lampard.