Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City: Bernardo Silva seals City's comeback victory

Manchester City continued their preparations for the new season with a 3-2 victory against Bayern Munich on Saturday night in Miami.

Bernardo Silva scored a brace and completed City's comeback from being down two early in the match with the deciding goal coming in the 70th minute.

Silva and 17-year-old Adriàn Bernabé exchanged passes in the penalty area before the Portuguese winger's near post shot beat Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Bernardo's impact was much needed after Riyad Mahrez came off injured in the first-half.

First Half Happenings

Against the run of play, Bayern Munich opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Meritan Shabani, who was a late addition into the starting lineup, put home a beautiful Rafinha cross from the right flank to give the Bavarians a 1-0 lead.

Arjen Robben doubled Bayern's lead just eight minutes later. The Dutch legend took a nice pass from Frank Ribbery and lobbed a ball over the head of City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to make it 2-0.

City cut into the Bayern advantage just on the stroke of half-time, thanks to a beautiful goal from Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese winger glided into an open middle of the field, aided with a decoy run from teammate Luke Bolton, and unleashed a great strike from outside the box.

Youth Impact

Brahim Diaz, one of City's highly rated youngsters, impressed but could not score in the first half. The young Spaniard made a nice twist and turn motion against David Alaba in the first half, but the following shot was saved by Bayern's Sven Ulreich.

Just two minutes later, in the 37th minute, Diaz wriggled his way through a couple of Bayern defenders, but the shot from outside the box went flying just over the crossbar.

Another highly rated Manchester City teenager, Lukas Nmecha, was able to get on the scoresheet for the Citizens. Nmecha, who slotted home Phil Foden's rebound in the 52nd minute to even the match, continues to impress this preseason after a good performance in New Jersey against Liverpool and a strong showing in the first half against Bayern.

Nmecha was very unlucky to have scored earlier in the match.

The German-born forward had an 8th minute one on one chance saved by Sven Ulreich, as well as a shot hit the post just five minutes later.

Riyad Worries

Manchester City's newest star, former Leicester City winger Riayd Mahrez, came off injured early in the match.

The Algerian seemed to have hurt his ankle early in the first half, but continued playing until the 28th-minute water break, when he was replaced by Bernardo Silva.

With so many of City's players unavailable due to World Cup recovery, Mahrez being unavailable might be a concern for manager Pep Guardiola. City's first official match of the season will be against Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley on August 5th, and Guardiola has already said that some of the World Cup players may not be back in time to take part in the match.