Michael Hefele linked with Queens Park Rangers move before window closes

Huddersfield Town may be set to lose defender Michael Hefele before the transfer window closes, with Queens Park Rangers in pole position to secure his services. Steve McClaren is desperate to bolster his defensive options ahead of the new campaign after Nedum Onouha and Jack Robinson departed the club due to their contracts expiring.

Embed from Getty Images

QPR intrigued by Huddersfield defender in bid to bolster options

The Championship outfit haven't had the best transfer window thus far, securing German defender Toni Leistner on a free transfer from Union Berlin but failing to get in adequate numbers to offset those he's lost this summer.

Thus, Hefele has emerged as their primary target in what remains of the window with the club reportedly making enquiries to Huddersfield about his services. The player is believed to be open to making the switch as he enters the final year of his contract with the club.

Embed from Getty Images

Hefele out of favour with David Wagner

The 27-year-old was instrumental in Huddersfield's surge to the Championship play-off final where they beat Reading on penalties to secure their status to the Premier League in 2016/17. However, he has fallen down the pecking order with David Wagner, making just six appearances last season.

That is only set to fall further after Huddersfield secured the loan signing of Terence Kongolo. Having made 40 league appearances for the Terriers in their surge to the top flight, scoring three goals in the process, he'll be bitterly disappointed at his fall from grace. Given his contract has just one year remaining and with no signs that he'll gain an improved deal, Hefele would do well to consider a permanent switch to QPR.

Any potential move would do little to scupper Huddersfield's attempts to remain in the Premier League given his lack of first-team appearances, but it will restrict Wagner's defensive options should injuries start to pile up. Wagner and Huddersfield begin their opening game of the season at the weekend against Chelsea, hoping to pick up where they left off last year with promising results against the big six to give themselves every chance of upsetting the odds once more.