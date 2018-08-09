Brighton complete deadline day deal for Wigan defender Dan Burn

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed a transfer deadline-day move for Wigan Athletic defender Dan Burn.

The Latics defender joins Chris Hughton's side for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal. Currently injured, Burn is to return to the DW Stadium outfit until January, after which, he will link up with Hughton's squad.

The tall and commanding defender becomes the latest player to join the Seagulls after a busy summer that has seen the likes of Alireza Jahanbaksh, Leon Balogun and Florin Andone strengthen the first-team squad ahead of the new season.

Hughton delighted to welcome Burn

Speaking on the deal to the club's official site, Hughton had only positive words to say about the 26-year-old.

Hughton said,"We are delighted to welcome Dan to the club. He has a wealth of experience from his time with Fulham, Birmingham City and Wigan amongst others."

With the likes of Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk and Leon Balogun, the Seagulls will be a threat once again from set-pieces this season. Burn's height of 6''7' will surely be an asset in those situations, in both boxes.

Hughton further went on to comment on Burn's contributions to Wigan's League One Championship victory. Additionally, Hughton went on to underline Burn's importance in the run-in to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Burn recovering from injury

Hughton acknowledged that the Englishman's injury is the reason that he is returning to Wigan on loan to fully recover and ready himself to be involved in the second half of the season.

The Brighton boss said, "He’s currently recovering from an injury sustained during pre-season, but he will remain with Wigan. That also benefits both Dan and ourselves as it will enable him to get fully up to speed in terms of fitness before January."

Burn has had a great amount of experience in the lower divisions playing for the likes of Fulham, Yeovil Town and Birmingham City. For Wigan, Burn has made 97 appearances and has scored seven times. Now that experience will need to pay off when he returns to Brighton to play in the top-flight this season.