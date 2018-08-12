Ben Hamer reacts to Chelsea's penalty against Huddersfield Town: "It looked soft to me"

Huddersfield Town Goalkeeper Ben Hamer spoke to HTTV after the opening day loss to Chelsea at the John Smith Stadium.

The Englishman was disappointed with the scoreline but said that he felt Town had handled the London side well.

Hamer said: "I thought until the first goal we handled them quite well to be honest. We were organised, looked quite solid. Then they broke down the left, got across to the box zipped one into the ground which has taken a deflection. Unfortunately, this can't be helped, you're trying to make a block then it goes into the opposite corner."

Continuing, the 30-year-old added: "That was a tough one to take at the time, as I thought we were well in the game. After that, though, we had a great chance, we hit the post if that goes in? You don't know what's going to happen."

The Englishman was asked what head coach David Wagner had said to them at the end of the game and replied with "He was disappointed, obviously the work rate was there in the first half. The second half you could see there were a few tired bodies out there. It was tough to get to grips with especially when they are in the lead"

Hamer went on to talk about how important it is to have communication between himself and the back line, saying that if there is no communication it will always be a struggle.

The 'keeper also added that he and the back line are very vocal and always providing instructions to each other, but that it is the quality of movement from the opposition that can kill you.

Hamer also agreed with the comments made by Wagner that Chelsea werequalityy and had just that bit more than Huddersfield Town did today. Also going on to say that if the Terriers had scored a goal, things may have been different.

"It looked soft", says Hamer

In a game where Chelsea were clinical and took their chances, and the Terriers were unlucky not to score in the first half a penalty was given at the dying moments of the half,

Hamer said of the decision to award the penalty: "I haven't watched it back, but I thought at the time that Schindy made a great tackle. I've run to collect the loose ball and heard the whistle go and thought hmm? I'd have to look back at it, but from where I was it looked soft to me."

Talking about the positives to take from the game, the good spells, the atmosphere at the ground Hamer agreed that it was imperative that teams take their chances against the top teams.

The keeper went on to acknowledge the Terrier spirit and identity and agreed that the team were still trying to create opportunities during the game even when 3-0 behind.

The 30-year-old advised that he has seen the spirit of the lads in the dressing room and since he arrived and that they hope to show the same fighting spirit in the next games. Hamer ended by commenting on the noise created by the fans, that this was appriciated even with the Terriers behind. The singing continued and all the players are grateful for this.