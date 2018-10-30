Aymeric Laporte: "The most important thing tonight were the three points"

Aymeric Laporte was a key part of Manchester City's side that provided a 1-0 victory against Tottenham at Wembley.



He has had a lot to say about the performance of his team, Carabao Cup tie against Fulham as well as on the state of the pitch, which was in horrible condition as an NFL game took part there on Sunday, just a day earlier.

Back to the top of the League

After their sixth successive clean sheet, City has moved back to first place of the Premier League due to Riyad Mahrez's sixth minute strike which ultimately sealed the victory.

"The most important thing tonight were the three points" the 24-year-old told ManCity.com



"The rest of the teams on the top of the League also won on the weekend, so it was very important to win.



"We achieved what we wanted to do and we are very happy with that."



Laporte: "It's a pleasure to play in this team"

After his £58.5m move from Athletic Bilbao to Man City in January 2018, there were doubts over if he was going to be good enough, as he was the player which Pep Guardiola opted for instead of Virgil Van Dijk.



With time, the product of Bilbao's famous youth system has established himself as one of the best not only in the league but in Europe as well.



"I feel very well," he said. "It's a pleasure to play with these teammates.



"It's a very complete squad so it helps a lot. To play along these top, high-level players. It makes my job easier."

Back to back titles?

Laporte has also displayed his want to defend the Carabao Cup title.



"It's another competition we want to win, he commented.



"We won last year, so we're really excited to try and win it again," the defender then added.



The defender also stated that the team "needs to be focused" despite having "a very complete squad" to face Fulham on Thursday.

